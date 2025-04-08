Government sets up high level team to quickly act on reports of corruption

The Government today set up coordinative body that will quickly respond to reports of corruption. During the meeting that included all relevant institutions as well as the key diplomatic representatives in Macedonia, it was agreed that there needs to be a thorough change in the way of thinking and acting in the institutions.

Let me be clear. This body will not be just another administrative construct. We are here to build a mechanism that will act quickly, efficiently and without compromise. We saw over the past years how corruption quietly erodes the citizens’ trust in the institutions. It left a sense in our citizens that justice is selective and corruption is acceptable. Corruption kills hope and drives the young people to leave. We must not be absent and avoid talking about the cases that strike against the foundations of justice, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

The team will include representatives from the Interior Ministry, state prosecutors, the financial police, the tax and customs authorities and a number of other departments. They will go through reports of corruption and propose quick action.