Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski expressed strong dissapointment after the Tetovo court reduced the sentence for a driver who killed 22 year old Teodora Ristevska.

This is not justice. The system failed on all counts, said the Prime Minister today, strongly urging the Judicial Council to re-examine the work of the judge. The driver was originally sentenced to three and a half years, but the Appeals Court overturned the initial trial.