Mexhiti calls on Taravari to pick a side and choose between VLEN and DUI

Izet Mexhiti, one of the key leaders of the VLEN coalition, called on Alliance of Albanians leader Arben Taravari to clearly declare his political allegiance – this after Taravari opened the possibility of cooperating with the DUI party – VLEN’s archrival.

The problem is that Taravari himself confirmed that he is negotiatign with Mr. Ahmeti. VLEN was created to bring changes in the Albanian camp, that was monopolized by DUI. It is time that we have some competition of ideas, programs, platforms, Mexhiti said, urging Taravari to “pick a side”.

Mexhiti, who is seen as the strongest leader in VLEN, or at least en par with Taravari, said that he speaks on behalf of the two other VLEN party leaders – Bilal Kasami and Zekirija Ibrahimi.

Taravari said that the other three parties were moving too fast to integrate VLEN from a coalition into a political party, and that they were not consulting him sufficiently.