Geriatric clinic director arrested for taking 20,000 EUR in bribes from a patient

Muhsin Arifi, head of the geriatric clinic in Skopje, was arrested today along with an intermediary, Republika has learnt. The two were demanding a bribe of 20,000 EUR, allegedly to admit a sick person to the clinic.

Aleksandar Janev, head of the uniformed police, confirmed the sting operation later today. He said that the BJB office coordinated with organized crime prosecutors, and the victims who were pressured to pay the bribe. “We will restore our devastated system, and we will not allow such cases to happen in the future”, Janev said.

Arifi is an official appointed through the Alliance of Albanians party. In response to the arrest, the party said that all who have broken the law will have to be held responsible.