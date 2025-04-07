Mickoski does not plan changes in the Government before the local elections

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he will not reconstruct the Government at least until the local elections in October. Mickoski was speaking at a press conference that included Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari, whose Alliance of Albanians party is in a dispute with its VLEN coalition partners, who accuse Taravari of trying to team up with the opposition DUI party.

Prime Minister Mickoski was asked about the possibility of changes in the Government in light of these differences in his Albanian coalition partner, and he shortly replied “no” to the question if the Government will be reconstructed.

Izet Mexhiti, one of the key leaders in VLEN, today said that the relations with Taravari remain well, but reminded him that the VLEN coalition was created as response to DUI, and not in order to cooperate with DUI. “Mr. Taravari is the only person in VLEN who sees possibility of cooperation with DUI. VLEN won 107,000 votes to be the contrast to DUI and to lead the movement for change in the Albanian political camp”, Mexhiti told Taravari.