Tetovo court sentences man who killed a young woman in a traffic accident to only two years in prison

After a trial lasting two and a half years, the Tetovo court issued a lenient sentence of only two years in prison to Mensur Pajaziti, who killed 22 year old Teodora Ristevska in a traffic accident.

Pajaziti was delaying the sentencing by medical treatments, and it took the court almost a full year to even begin the trial. Pajaziti pled guilty and initially was sentenced to three and a half years in prison, but the Appeals Court rescinded the verdict and ordered a retrial. The Ristevski family said that they are distraught by the sentence and demanded a much stricter penalty.

