29 year old Aleksandar Gligorovski succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the Kocani nightclub disaster, and is the 61st victim of the tragedy.

Gligorovski was undergoing treatment in Lithuania for the past three weeks. Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari said that his condition has worsened over the past several days.

66 patients remain in treatment abroad, and 10 and treated in Macedonia. Two are still in critical condition.