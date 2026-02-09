Zoran Zaev and Venko Filipce are involved in the massive seizure of marijuana, said VMRO-DPMNE representative Brane Petrusevski, as the quantity of seizures in companies in Skopje and Strumica rose to 40 tons. Meanwhile, state prosecutors said that their activities, coordinated with the police, are continuing and they are looking into the connection of the companies in Macedonia to the recent seizure of five tons of marijuana in Serbia.

Nobody believes Zaev when he’s denying and crying on Facebook. He was caught in the act. His Government famously expanded the marijuana growing business and was promoting it as alleged care for the health of the citizens and insisted it will be used for medicinal cannabis oil. The fact is that 70 percent of the drugs that were seized these past days belong to Zaev’s people, said Petrusevski.

The VMRO official called on the state prosecutors to expand the investigation toward Zaev and his right hand man and current SDSM leadeer Venko Filipce.