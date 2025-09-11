Reconstruction of the old Military Hospital

The 8th of September hospital – the old Military Hospital in Skopje – will undergo a thorough renovation with 12 million EUR earmarked for this project, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski today, during a visit to the hospital.

According to Nikoloski, this will make the facility one of the most modern hospitals in the region. The funds will be provided from the concessions fees paid by TAV to operate the Skopje and Ohrid airports.

There will be a full reconstruction of the surgery bloc, the pathology section, the biochemistry section and all will be equipped according to latest standards, Nikoloski said.