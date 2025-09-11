 Skip to main content
12.09.2025
Mickoski: the ANB scandal is in the hands of the prosecution

Macedonia

11.09.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski again urged state prosecutors to act in the major wiretapping scandal that was disclosed by the ANB security agency, following a review of the work of the previous ANB management.

There is a procedure, it is in the hands of the prosecution, and there is nothing more I can say, especially as an indirect participant in this, Mickoski said, pointing that he was a key target of the politically motivated wiretapping.

The Parliament Oversight Committee met yesterday and determined to visit ANB to inspect the documents pointing to the abuse that was going on during the Zaev regime.

