Sale of discounted apartments begins in Bitola

Sales of publicly built apartments began in Bitola today, at prices of 1,000 EUR per square meter. This is part of the Government’s plan, announced by Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, to intervene in the real-estate market and try lower the sky-high prices.

A total of 65 apartments will be sold in Bitola at this price, as well as 11 commercial offices for 2,000 EUR per square meter and 71 parking spaces at 500 EUR.

Current prices do not fit our living standards. Young couples have no way to obtain a home. No-one can buy at prices of 2,500 – 3,000 EUR per square meter. We are working on five additional buildings across the country, Nikoloski said.