Former US diplomat and USAID official Catharine O’Neill Gillihan spoke out in the Tim Poole show about the failures in the first Trump term to put an end to the US meddling in Macedonian political affairs. US support for the Colored Revolution began in the Obama term, and while many expected that Trump would reverse this policy in his first term, this did not happen.

Gillihan said that she met in the State Department with Macedonian representatives, as Trump took office at the height of the Colored Revolution, who requested that the US stop its interference in Macedonian politics and stop the support for the regime change operation.

Unfortunately I don’t know what happened. We were so overwhelmed. We had no top cover. We had Tillerson who was fired pretty early, and the Pompeo who was useless. So, you know, we were unable to really do anything, Gillihan told Tim Poole.

Following the April 27th incident in the Parliament, diplomats leftover from the Obama term endorsed the installation of the left wing Zaev regime, leading to the imposed name change and a campaign of political persecution against the conservative opposition.