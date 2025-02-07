 Skip to main content
08.02.2025
Schools across Macedonia received false bomb threats

07.02.2025

Dozens of schools across Macedonia received bomb threats today, that were subsequently shown to be false. The event is similar to the sustained campaign of threats sent to hundreds of schools two years ago, that only stopped after the Interior Ministry stopped evacuating the schools after every threat.

Schools in Skopje, Stip,Ohrid and Kumanovo were targeted today. Pupils and staff were evacuated. Detailed bomb squad tests showed that the threats are false and classes resumed. There are no report of the content of the threatening messages.

