Sela denies reports that he may join the ruling coalition

Zijadin Sela, leader of one faction of the Alliance of Albanians, today denied reports that he is considering joining the ruling coalition. Sela is in league with DUI, but following the defeat of their coalition in the key mayoral races, rumors grew that he is looking for a way out.

These rumors were actually encouraged by VLEN leader Izet Mexhiti, who replied “it could happen” when asked about Sela’s possible defection, adding that the political scene has become extremely mixed up.

Sela responded sharply, accusing Mexhiti of lying. “I will NOT enter the Government. I will NOT join the side of those who want to undermine our rights as a nation. I measure my achievements in politics by how much I have contributed that the Albanians are more equal in their rights, and not by the privileges of power”, Sela said.