Mickoski: we have a historic opportunity to turn Kicevo into a symbol of unity

We have a historic chance to win in Kicevo, to end the ethnic divisions and to make it a symbol of unity, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in the closing VMRO-DPMNE rally in Skopje this evening. VMRO is running doctor Aleksandar Jovanovski, a well respected local figure who is ethnic Macedonian and married to an ethnic Albanian, against incumbent Mayor and DUI official Fatmir Dehari, who is a former UCK guerrilla commander and has engaged in divisive rhetoric.

For twelve years the city had a Mayor who did not follow our values, who looked only after himself, who divided the people based on their religion, ethnicity or party. Now I call all in Kicevo, Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, Vlach, Roma, Serbs, Bosniaks.. Vote on Sunday for the man who will be Mayor for all of you. Let’s make history together, Mickoski said.

His VLEN coalition partner is crossing the ethnic divide and condemned Dehari’s nomination for his numerous transgressions – even though one top VLEN official initially called on the Albanians in Kicevo to vote for Dehari, but later withdrew his position.