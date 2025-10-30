Gjorgjievski – let’s make Skopje shine again

VMRO-DPMNE mayoral candidate in Skopje Orce Gjorgjievski promised an end to the chaos and garbage across the city, if he is elected in the second round of the local elections. Gjorgjievski faces Levica candidate Amar Mecinovic, after dominating the first round with over 90,000 votes against 30,000 for Mecinovic.

Skopje does not need experiments, does not need people who will learn on the job about managing a city, said Gjorgjievski, who was Mayor of Kisela Voda – one of Skopje’s largest sub-municipalities.

Gjorgjievski outlined the main infrastructure projects that he plans to build as Mayor, including the interchange on the main road to Kosovo, a new bridge between Aerodrom and Gazi Baba, expansion of the main boulevard in Cair and completing the underground boulevard beneath the Diamond Mall.