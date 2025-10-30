“70 projects to advance Macedonia”

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced 70 new projects in different areas that will move Macedonia forward in the period after the local elections. During the final election rally, the VMRO leader said that the projects will cover areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture, culture and development.

We have a difficult task, not just because of the situation that we inherited. Our goal is not just to score a political victory, but to renew faith that Macedonia can be a better country. We laid the foundations before we can have the positive results. It takes hours of planning, meetings, analysis, travel and exchange of opinions. I can say that now we have the foundation ready. And we will begin with hard work to bring about results, said the Prime Minister.