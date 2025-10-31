The period of pre-election silence begins at midnight, as media outlets will stop broadcasting news about the political activities of the parties and the candidates, so that the voters can reflect on their choices. This period lasts until 19h on Sunday, when the polling stations will close.

State Electoral Commission President Boris Kondarko warned media outlets to respect the rules, as voting begins on Saturday for citizens who registered to vote at home and for prisoners.

On Sunday, voting will take place in about half of the municipalities across Macedonia, where mayors were not elected in the first round. This includes the capital – Skopje, its central municipalities of Centar, Aerodrom and Karpos, the cities of Kumanovo, Tetovo, Kicevo and Struga and three dozen smaller cities and rural municipalities.