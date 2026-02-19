 Skip to main content
19.02.2026
Siljanovska: other leaders in the region refer to our plane as the “Wright Brothers’ plane”

Macedonia

My colleagues from the region refer to our official plane as the “Wright Brothers’ plane”, because it is the smallest and oldest in the region, said President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova today, amid calls from the opposition SDSM that the Government scraps plans to purchase a new, modern official plane. Prime Minister Mickoski yesterday said that the proposal to buy a new plane will be withdrawn, and that the Government officials will trust their lives to fate, using the current plane.

This will make you laugh. My fellow presidents in the region call our plane the Wright Brothers’ plane, because it is the smallest and oldest. I can say for myself that the use of the official plane sometimes enables the functional performance of Government work, and it is also cheaper than using a commercial flights. Well, now it is not very pleasant and I myself say that I always have a dilemma, because I know that it is twenty-five years old, and it was bought second-hand, said the President.

According to her, it would be good to have a newer, larger and safer plane, with which more people from the delegations could travel, and which could also have journalists who would follow the visit.

