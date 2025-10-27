Skopje trash crisis: police detains head of the garbage collection company

Skopje police detained Sabahadin Rustemi, head of the KHS garbage collection company. The move comes after weeks of mismanagement of the company, which stopped collecting the trash, causing serious health hazards across the capital in the run up to the local elections.

After the first round of the local elections, the Government ordered an emergency audit of KHS. Today, Rustemi and another KHS manager Aki Saiti were detained for “endangerment of the environment”. Rustemi and Saiti are from the Saraj faction of the DUI party – Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska has become exceptionally close to DUI in the past months and has handed more and more control of the city operations to Ali Ahmeti’s party. The increasingly erratic outgoing Mayor issued a statement condemning the detention as she continues to try to blame the Government for the sanitation problems in the capital.