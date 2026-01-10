Skopje: two arrested after helping a hit-and-run driver flee the country

Skopje police detained two persons who helped the perpetrator of a fatal hit and run flee the country.

The incident happened in downtown Skopje on Friday, when a woman was ran over by an 18 year old who fled the scene. The killer was driving without a license, and the police determined that both fled the country to Serbia immediately after the incident.

A man and a woman linked to the killer drove him to Serbia. They were detained upon their return to Macedonia. An arrest warrant is issued after the killer.