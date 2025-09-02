State prosecutors say they will investigate the wiretapping allegations

State prosecutors today said that they will investigate the allegations of widespread abuse of the security services to spy on the opposition, that was going on during the Zaev regime.

The office of state prosecutors said that chief prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski – appointed in the last days of the regime – has instructed his teams to investigate the allegations that the ANB security service was used to spy on then opposition leader – current Prime Minister – Hristijan Mickoski and on a number of critical journalists. As for their own role in the wiretapping and surveillance, the state prosecutors office insists that they were simply transmitting requests for surveillance from ANB to the Supreme Court.