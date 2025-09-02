An investigation can easliy show whether there was abuse of the security services

Former Interior Minister Nake Culev says that digital forensics can help quickly identify all abuses in the ANB security service and confirm suspicions that the Zaev regime used it to spy on the opposition.

This abuse has inflicted serious harm to the rights and liberties of the citizens, to the reputation of the country and to the shaken public trust in the institutions. ANB operates under strict rules and it is easy to determine where the responsibility lies. It’s not just wiretapping of communications – ANB also conducts round the clock physical surveillance, so if there is a will, the responsibility can be determined by the written reports that were submitted and using digital forensics, Culev said.

He added that this proves that the reforms conducted under Minister Oliver Spasovski failed completely at protecting the rights of the citizens and only protected the interests of ruling political structures.