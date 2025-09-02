Mickoski: the wiretapping is not an assault on me, but on our democracy

Our country is facing a new scandal – one of illegal wiretapping and mass abuse of the system over the past years, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski after reports that the ANB security service was used to spy on him during the Zaev regime.

As then leader of the largest opposition party, I was a victim of the system that was spying on its own citizens. Along with journalists, media outlets, businessmen, public personalities. This is an attack not only on me but on the democracy, the rights and liberties, the foundations of the state. I want to tell them the following: there will be no selective justice. There will be accountability and we will get to the bottom of this. Our people were victims of abuses, corrupt schemes and secret centes power for too long, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that the goal of his Government is to build institutions that will not operate in the shadows, that will be strong and transparent, digital and open to the public.