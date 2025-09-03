The secret police spied on Republika, Kurir and Netpress

Journalists, editors and managers of Republika and other media outlets were also under surveillance by the Zaev regime. The latest revelation in the major wiretapping scandal that has engufled Macedonia was made by the Netpress news site. According to their sources, Republika, Netpress and Kurir were among the media outlets placed under suruveillance by the regime.

According to information obtained by Netpress, the ANB security service placed the three critical news outlets under its surveillanec. At the same time, the three publishing companies were under intense investigation by the Financial Police – there are no clear reports whether the two actions were coordinated.

According to our information, the journalists, editors, managers and other employees of Netpress, Kurir and Republika were under physical surveillance by ANB employees for a certain, undisclosed period of time. Our initial findings show that the operation to spy on the media outlets was led by a dozen secret police officers, at the time when Viktor Dimovski was ANB director, appointed as intelligence official from the SDSM party. Our sources also state that a major role in the operation fell to Jovce Remenski, a former top ANB official and husband of SDSM party official Frosina Remenski, who was politically “burnt” in the Racket scandal, Netpress reports. The outlet reports that the ANB justified these actions by blaming the media outlets of undermining the reputation of the Government and being critical of the concessions that the Government was attempting to make in the dispute with Bulgaria.

The scandal was opened after the new ANB management confirmed that the agency was abused for political purposes under the Zaev regime. The ANB conducted surveillance of then opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski – now Prime Minister – and against journalists, prosecutors and even the regime’s own ministers.