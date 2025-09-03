 Skip to main content
03.09.2025
Republika English Latest news
Wednesday, 3 September 2025

Three men charged after toxic fires in a dump site near Skopje

Macedonia

03.09.2025

Skopje police prepared criminal charges against three men running an illcit garbage dump site in the eastern parts of the city, near the old communal Vardariste dump site.

Several fires over the past days caused serious air pollution in the densely populated area of Aerodrom, and even a power shortage when the fire threatened a powerline. The charges against the men cover “endangering the environment and the nature with waste”. The men were storing old metal parts, car batteries and other waste at the site.

