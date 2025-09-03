VMRO announces 16 mayoral candidates, will support ZNAM candidates in Centar and Kumanovo

VMRO-DPMNE today nominated 16 additional candidates for mayors in the coming elections. In two important races, in Kumanovo and Skopje’s Centar district, VMRO said that it will support the candidates nominated by its coalition partner ZNAM, whose leader Maksim Dimitrievski is the incumbent Mayor of Kumanovo.

VMRO will have member of Parliament Dejan Prodanoski running in Prilep. In Strumica, which was long dominated by former SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and his clique, VMRO will compete with Petar Jankov, hoping to capitalize on recent divisions in the local SDSM branch. And in Kicevo, the party will try to win the ethnically mixed city with doctor Aleksandar Jovanovski as its candidate. Kicevo has been dominated by DUI, but this party only narrowly beat Jovanovski in 2021 with the help of diaspora voters flown into the city on election day.

We are convinced in the abilities of all our candidates. They are proven persons in their fields and home towns, and are known as sincere and hard working, said VMRO Secretary General Gjorgjija Sajkoski.