05.09.2025
Changes to the Criminal Code will end impunity for state officials

04.09.2025

Experts are working on changes to the Criminal Code, after the Zaev regime greatly reduced penalties that affected elected officials – such as for the crime of abuse of office. Prime Minister Mickoski today said that the changes to the law were made to “amnesty the office holders for the crimes that the previous Government carried out”.

The changes are in process. We are talking about article 353 of the code, through which the previous Government amnestied itself for its crimes as it was enriching itself on the backs of the citizens. Nephews of the DUI party leader were purchasing shopping malls, his relatives bought Maybach cars, others got permits for marijuana factories and bought pricey real-estate in downtown Skopje. We will restore the European values, Mickoski said.

