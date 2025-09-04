 Skip to main content
05.09.2025
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 5 September 2025

Another quarter with over 3 percent GDP growth

Economy

04.09.2025

Macedonia marked its fourth quarter in a row where the economy grew by more than 3 percent. The latest Eurostat data showed a 3.4 percent growth rate in the second quarter of 2025.

Prime Minister Mickoski noted that this growth rate puts Macedonia third in Europe, along with Croatia, with just Ireland and Cyprus ahead of us. “I expect that we will break the 4 percent barrier by the end of the year, that will dispel the claims from the opposition parties that our economy is not doing well”, Mickoski said.

