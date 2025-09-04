Another quarter with over 3 percent GDP growth

Macedonia marked its fourth quarter in a row where the economy grew by more than 3 percent. The latest Eurostat data showed a 3.4 percent growth rate in the second quarter of 2025.

Prime Minister Mickoski noted that this growth rate puts Macedonia third in Europe, along with Croatia, with just Ireland and Cyprus ahead of us. “I expect that we will break the 4 percent barrier by the end of the year, that will dispel the claims from the opposition parties that our economy is not doing well”, Mickoski said.