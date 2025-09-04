Experts will begin reviewing allegations that unnecessary medical procedures were pushed on patients

Healthcare Minister Azir Aliu said that there are eight reported cases of possibly unnecessary heart interventions that were conducted in private clinics. The reports have come from the state run Cardiology Clinic, after one of its most distinguished doctors Sasko Kedev blew the whistle on the scandal.

Kedev accused private hospitals of pushing patients into unnecessary surgeries and interventions, just to take their money. Minister Aliu said that the commission that was set up to investigate Kedev’s allegations will meet tomorrow and begin reviewing the reported cases.

These eight cases will be the first that will be reviewed. The commission includes medical experts, lawyers and economists. We are also finalizing the international expert commission, that will include well known doctors from Slovenia, Italy, Austria.., Aliu said.

Aliu also said that the state Cardiology Clinic is preparing an agreement with Slovenia for exchange of doctors, as it severely lacks qualified personnel. The plan will include having Slovenian doctors serve in Macedonia for periods of three to six months, while Macedonian doctors will go to Slovnia for training.