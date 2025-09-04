Prime Minister Mickoski calls for full investigation into the abuses of the security services

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski called on state prosecutors and the judiciary to begin investigating the allegations that the ANB security service was spying on him as well on critical journalists during the years of the Zaev regime.

It’s tradition when SDSM runs the Government that VMRO-DPMNE is under surveillance. This was going on at the time when I was leader of the largest opposition party in the country. I expect that the judiciary and the prosecutors will investigate this case to the end, Mickoski said.

He also noted that the SDSM party seems concerned by the revelations. “And they should be concerned, because they have been abusing the services for decades. We have to put an end to this abuse once and for all, to stop interfering in personal lives. What they were doing is miserable”, Mickoski added.