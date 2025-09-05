Zaev’s top lieutenant Raskovski caught trying to smuggle 20,000 EUR over the border with Bulgaria

Dragi Raskovski, the disgraced former chief of cabinet for Zoran Zaev, was caught trying to bring in 20,000 EUR into Macedonia from Bulgaria. Since the sum greatly surpasses the amount that can be brought into the country in cash, 10,000 EUR were seized from him.

The incident happened at the Novo Selo border crossing near Strumica.

Raskovski was accused of several serious corruption scandals, including the purchase of helicopters from Italy and facilitating meetings with a corrupt real-estate developer from Montenegro. He was eventually sentenced to prison for ordering the Government to purchase software from a company he set up.