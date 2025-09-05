Parliament Commission will meet on Wednesday to review the abuse of the ANB security service

After several days of drama in the Parliament, it was determined that the Commission for oversight over the security services will meet on September 10th. The Commission is going to review the report that, under the Zaev regime, the ANB security service was spying on then opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski and on critical journalists.

The head of the Commission, Skender Rexhepi – Zejd from the DUI led coalition, was trying to postpone the meeting of the Commission citing the fact that he does not have a security clearance. After Speaker Afrim Gashi tried to cut through the delays, Rexhepi tried to cause additional delays, and was supported by SDSM.

Eventually, the parties agreed to have the meeting next week. VMRO-DPMNE representative Ljupco Prendzov cited precedent that the Commission would meet under another member of Parliament from the opposition, who has a security clearance and can attend and review the ANB report.

Delays are also expected in the office of state prosecutors, who formed a team that should review the ANB report and determine on possible charges. Chief prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski was responsible for forwarding the wiretapping and surveillance requests to the Supreme Court, and is now in a position to investigate his own actions under the Zaev regime.