VLEN today announced its candidates for the rotation expected to take place in the Government, after Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister Izet Mexhiti was elected as Mayor of Cair.

According to the MIA state news agency, the Albanian coalition partners plans to nominate Bekim Sali as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for EU integration. Muhamed Hoxha will be named Environment Minister, and Bashkim Bakiu will take over from Azir Aliu as Healthcare Minister.

Aliu, who is an IT entrepreneur and professor, will be named head of the AEK agency for electronic communications. Current EU Integration Minister Orhan Murtezani will be nominated as Ambassador to the EU.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he expects the final list of names from VLEN on Monday and that the party will not gain additional seats in the Government by dividing the post of Deputy Prime Minister from a department.