Mickoski: kindergartens and schools are higher priority for me than the wage hikes for judges and prosecutors

Speaking during the Parliament question time, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that Macedonia will complete a significant part of the EU reform agenda priorities by the end of the year, and the remainder – in the first three months of 2026.

For example, the law on audio-visual services, that is prepared by the Ministry for Digital Transformation, is finished in principle. We wanted that law to include the “roam at home” elements, allowing young people roaming free travel through Europe, but that will be implemented next year. Still, we expect to adopt the law this year and add the roaming segments next year. Our next step is to adopt the changes to the Electoral Code, aligned with the OSCE and ODIHR recommendations, but that depends on the political consensus. It can be adopted by the end of the year. A significant step that we can’t meet, is the full liberalization of the energy market, in terms of households. If the Government stop subsidizing energy supplies to households, prices will go up by 30 to 35 percent and that will cause chain inflation. That is why we will continue to subsidize energy prices, Mickoski said.

Mickoski emphasized that the next step, which is also important, are the laws in the justice sector.

These are the laws on the public prosecution, on courts, on the public prosecution service and on service in the courts, which concern two things. One is that courts and prosecution offices can hire only with the approval of the Judicial Council and the Council of Public Prosecutors, and that the Government should only be informed, which is fine, but we cannot agree with the amount of funds that we need to allocate from the budget to increase salaries. They complain with their 3-4,000 EUR in monthly salaries, but there are children in kindergarten who do not even have toys to play with. That is the budget we have, much was stolen, there is little money left, and we are trying to manage properly what is left, to renovate kindergartens, schools.. We acknowledge that that is a higher priority for us than increasing the salaries of judges and prosecutors. We think it is fair, emphasized Prime Minister Mickoski.