Bidding procedure for reconstruction of the Skopje Luna Park begins next week

Skopje Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski held a meeting of the coordinative body of municipal mayors in Skopje, announcing that the city will have full coordination after three years of missteps.

One of the steps that were discussed is the rebuilding of the Luna amusement park in the main green area in the city, that was left neglected for a decade leaving the children of Skopje without a proper amusement park. A bidding procedure for a company that will do the work will be opened next week, Gjorgjievski said.

The children of Skopje grew up, several generations grew up, without having an opportunity to see the Luna park. We owe it to our fellow citizens. If previous generations did not do it, we are the generation that should do it. I believe that, as I promised, by June 2027 Skopje will have a functional amusement park, said Mayor Gjorgievski.