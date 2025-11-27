“Judge Kacarska already signed the order to stop the linear pension increase”

Judge Dobrila Kacarska from the Constitutional Court is blocking the pension hikes for 70 percent of retirees said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today, as the pension crisis grows. The judge, notorious as loyalist of the Zaev regime for which she carried politicized prosecutions, was later appointed to the Constitutional Court and now she is moving the challenge against the changes to the pension law that mandated that all retirees will receive equal hikes.

This judge, who was the model of injustices in our system, along with one prosecutor, she is the one who now objects to the linear pension increases, said Mickoski.

According to the Prime Minister, judge Kacarska already signed the order to suspend the changes in the law. “We are talking about retirees who were hit by the oligarchic plundering of the Macedonian economy in the 1990ies, and were left with low salaries and pensions of 8 to 12 thousand denars. The goal of the linear pension increase was to reduce this inequality and elevate standards of retirees by reducing their poverty rates. I would not be surprised if the next decision of the Constitutional Court will be to unfreeze the salaries for judges and prosecutors”, Mickoski added.