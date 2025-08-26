VLEN submits criminal charges against Bujar Osmani for corruption involving the OSCE summit

The VLEN party submitted criminal charges against former Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, for misappropriating two million EUR during the preparation of the 2023 OSCE summit in Skopje. Audits of the summit showed that the funds were spent without receipts or other documentation.

This raises serious suspicions about abuse of public funds. There is no proof where the money were spent. State prosecutors must investigate this case. This is not the first time for Osmani – when he was Healthcare Minister, he also received a negative audit, but was protected by the institutions. We will not allow a repeat of the same scenario, VLEN said in a statement.

Osmani is facing off against one of the top VLEN leaders, Izet Mexhiti, in the race to be Mayor of Skopje’s Cair district.