Statistical data shows that the real average salary grew twice faster under VMRO-DPMNE than under SDSM, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement today. The ruling party was responding to claims from SDSM that living standards are going down.

VMRO points out that the average net salary grew 10.3 percent over the past year, under the Mickoski Government, while it increased by 8.3 percent under the previous seven years of the Zaev regime. “The results are poor for SDSM in the area of inflation too – under them, it grew by 4.8 percent, and now averages 3.6 percent”.

SDSM leader Venko Filipce lost touch with reality when he was rigging procurement contracts in the Healthcare Ministry, and finally lost what little sense was left after visiting Zaev’s yacht. The people are now better off than under SDS. The only difference is that Filipce no longer gets millions from the state budget, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.