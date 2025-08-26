Work intensifies to prepare the final section of the railroad to Bulgaria

Work on Corridor 8 linking Macedonia to Bulgaria is intensifying after the recent meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski and his Bulgarian counterpart Grozdan Karadzov. The Macedonian Government, in a statement, informed that the Transportation Ministry continues to put in strong efforts to complete the railway line to Bulgaria.

Following the high level meeting, specific activities to finalize the third phase of the railroad, from Kriva Palanka to the border with Bulgaria, were specified. This includes the construction of the border tunnel. In line with these activities, the Government today decided to initialize the grant agreement for technical support worth 3.7 million EUR, that were received from the European Investment Bank, the statement informs.