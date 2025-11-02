 Skip to main content
Sunday, 2 November 2025

VMRO leads in Aerodrom and Karpos, SDSM is ahead in Centar

In the three municipalities in downtown Skopje, where mayoral elections are taking place, VMRO-DPMNE has a solid lead in Aerodrom, a narrow lead in Karpos, and SDSM leads in Centar.

According to results from VMRO, in Aerodrom their candidate Dejan Mitreski leads his SDSM opponent Aleksandar Trajanovski 4,130 to 1,560. Trajanovski was hoping to get votes from the populist Levica party, whose candidate dropped out in the first round.

In Karpos, VMRO candidate Sotir Lukrovski has 4.130 votes against 3,914 for incumbent Mayor Stevce Jakimovski, who is counting on SDSM and Levica to support his nomination.

In Centar, incumbent Mayor Goran Gerasimovski from SDSM has 6,393 votes against 4,820 for Miroslav Labudovic – candidate of the ZNAM party who is supported by VMRO – according to results from the State Electoral Commission.

