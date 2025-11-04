VMRO: SDSM is the third largest party, Filipce should resign

SDSM is the third largest party in Macedonia and its leader Filipce should resign, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Valentin Manasievski. The party’s statement is in response to comments from Filipce who tried to spin the outcome of the local elections in a positive light, insisting that SDSM remains as the largest opposition party.

With victories in 54 mayoral races and in the capital Skopje, VMRO-DPMNE is the absolute winner in the local elections. We’ve seen historic changes in Kicevo, Karpos and Strumica, major victories in Valandovo, Dojran, Brvenica, Berovo, Delcevo, Demir Kapija and Krusevo, Probistip, Rosoman, Staro Nagoricane and Cucer Sandevo, Manasievski said, listing the towns and cities that elected VMRO mayors after being led by SDSM or DUI officials.

SDSM, on the other hand, won only six mayoral races, and 230 council members, elected with 126,000 votes. “This puts SDS as the third largest party in the country, behind our coalition partner VLEN. SDS has never been this low”, Manasievski added.