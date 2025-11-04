Bekim Sali expected to be named Deputy Prime Minister

The VLEN coalition announced that it will nominate Bekim Sali as Deputy Prime Minister. Sali is expected to take this position over from Izet Mexhiti, who successfully ran for Mayor of Cair.

Mexhiti is also Environment Minister and it’s expected that his two posts will be split and that VLEN will nominate a different official for this position.

Sali is a former Healthcare Minister. A dentist who works in Skopje, Sali has been active in the BESA and Alternative parties, both of which are part of the VLEN coalition.