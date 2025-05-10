 Skip to main content
11.05.2025
VMRO will announce its candidate for Mayor of Skopje by the end of the summer

Macedonia

10.05.2025

VMRO-DPMNE will determine its candidate for Mayor of Skopje by the end of the summer, said Digital Transformation Minister Stefan Andonovski.

The names of some of the candidates are publicly known, there are other interested parties, polls are being conducted, and I expect that we will have results by mid summer. Of course, I have my own personal favorites, but we will let the institutions of the party determine the pick, Andonovski said during an event at the FINKI IT faculty.

Local elections are due in autumn. Main VMRO candidates for Skopje are considered to be the Mayor of Kisela Voda Orce Gjorgjievski and Local Administration Minister Zlatko Perinski.

