Macedonia is delivering the best reform agenda in the region, Austrian Ambassador says

Macedonia is delivering the best reform agenda in the Western Balkans, said Austrian Ambassador Martin Pammer during a conference organized by the Academy for European Integration. The conference focused on the challenges and opportunities of Macedonia’s path to the EU.

The Austrian Ambassador noted that Maecdonia was the first country that delivered its reform agenda as part of EU’s growth plan for the Western Balkans, and it was seen as the best plan that was presented. “No other country in the region has managed to achieve that”, Pammer added.

Deputy Minister for EU integration Viktorija Trajkov said that Macedonia is working with dedication on the European agenda, which is the only strategic path that the country is going along.