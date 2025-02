Zoran Zaev and his clan are alleged to have made a huge investment in a skyscraper in Dubai that is due to break ground next week.

Local and regional media outlets are reporting on claims from former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski that Zaev’s investment in Dubai will amount to 600 million EUR. Along with Zaev, funds allegedly came from his brother Vice, cousin Trajce Zaev, affiliated businessman Goran Krstev, but also from current SDSM leader Venko Filipce.

Zaev denied the allegations.