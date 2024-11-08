An exceptional archeological find was revealed today. Two graves dating to the 6 century BC that were found in the village of Korosista, near Struga, were fully excavated and the treasures were presented to the public.

One of the graves contained a golden burial mask. Four such masks were found in the Trebenista site near Ohrid, and one at the entrance to the Tsar Samoil fortress in the city. The first four masks were carried off – two are now in Belgrade and two in Sofia, but the fifth, found post independence, remains in Ohrid and is one of the recognizable symbols of the Macedonian history.

A local farmer made the spectacular find, when he spotted a bronze helmet in the field he was working on. Besides the helmet and the golden mask, the graves unearthed golden rings and other decorative objects, bronze plates, necklaces of amber and glass, silver clothing needles, a bronze wine jug and a number of other artifacts.