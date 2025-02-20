Route of highway to Albania will have to be modified after objections from UNESCO

Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that UNESCO raised objections about the planned route of the highway linking Struga to the Albanian border. Nikoloski said that he and a team of experts will travel to Paris next month to discuss the issue.

There needs to be a strategic decision about this section of the highway that is supposed to be built by Bechtel – Enka. It is just a seven kilometers section. We are paying a lot of attention to protection of that entire region, you know that we have strict bans on highway and railroad development in the protected areas of lake Ohrid. We will not go against the recommendations but we’ll try to adapt to the demands, Nikoloski aid.

The options include modifications to the route or coming up with a new route entirely.