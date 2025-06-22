Another section of the Kicevo – Ohrid highway to open in several weeks

After a section of the Kicevo – Ohrid highway was opened for motorists, the head of the Macedonian Roads company Koce Trajanovski said that another section will be opened by July 12th, in time for the tourist season.

This section begins at Vrbjani. It will have an interruption at the village of Botun, which is on the main route. The highway is supposed to bypass Botun on the right side, but there are major hills there, which suffered from landslides. It’s part of the broader problem the highway faces and we are working with the Chinese side and our engineers. We are probing down to six and a half kilometres to examine the terrain and these tests are 40 percent completed, said Trajanovski.

Trajanovski added that after removal of several rocks, the Drenovo – Faris expressway still also be put in use, likely by the end of this month.