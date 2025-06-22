 Skip to main content
23.06.2025
Republika English Latest news
Monday, 23 June 2025

Mickoski: we preempted an attempt to undermine the Macedonian identity in Brussels

Macedonia

22.06.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that Macedonia was able to preempt an attempt to undermine the Macedonian national identity in Brussels. 

The revelation comes as Macedonia expects that the European Parliament will affirm the Macedonian national identity and language, in the face of strong Bulgarian opposition. 

I was able to contact with everyone in Brussels and I think we were able to somehow cushion this blow that someone was trying to inflict on the Macedonian language and identity, by defining it as something recent, trying to create a new nation. There are unfortunately such members in the European Parliament but the overwhelming majority there support our arguments. We continue to fight against those who plundered and humiliated Macedonia, Mickoski said. 

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 21.06.2025
SDSM will help DUI in the local elections
Macedonia  | 20.06.2025
SDSM nominates 19 mayoral candidates, VMRO says the list was made by Zaev
Macedonia  | 19.06.2025
Macedonian Village complex reopens after seven years of neglect